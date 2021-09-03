Pirates keep Lions scoreless

l phases of the game Friday in a 53-0 shutout of the Lions at Crossville’s Memorial Stadium.
The game was the Class 5A, Region 7 opener for both teams. Boaz improved to 2-1 overall while Crossville dropped to 0-3.
Boaz used a balanced attack on offense, rolling up 447 total yards. The Pirates rushed for 260 yards and passed for 187. The Pirate defense held Crossville to minus-21 total yards. The Lions had 36 yards passing and minus-57 yards rushing.
Boaz quarterbacks Carter Lambert and Tyler Pierce combined to throw for 187 yards and six touchdowns.
Lambert threw four touchdown passes. He threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jaquan Kelly to cap the Pirates’ opening possession.
On the next two possessions, Lambert capped each with touchdown passes to Gavin Smart. The first of 15 yards and the second of 12 yards.
Lambert’s last touchdown pass came on a 10-yard strike to T.J. Wills early in the second quarter to make the score 24-0.
Pierce threw his first touchdown pass, a 73-yarder to Wills with 8:09 left in the first half to increase the lead to 32-0.
The Boaz defense then recorded a safety when Crossville punter Dekota Causey couldn’t handle a snap on a punt inside his 20 yardline and the ball ended up in the end zone for a safety.
Cade Whorton added a 14-yard touchdown run and Pierce threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Davis Kilpatrick as the Pirates led 47-0 at the half.
Landon Alexander scored the only touchdown of the second half on a 5-yard fourth-quarter run.
Alexander was the games leading rusher with 87 yards on 17 carries.
Pierce completed 6 of 9 passes for 122 yards while Lambert was 5 of 6 for 65 yards.
Boaz will host West Point Friday at Jacksonville State University’s Burgess-Snow Field. The new turf at Dr. L.F. Corley, Jr. Stadium isn’t ready so the Pirates will play their second game at JSU.
Crossville travels to Guntersville Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.