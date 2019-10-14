Delivering hope one letter at a time

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Fort Payne Post Office employees have put forth efforts of their own to promote and help raise awareness this month.
Window Clerk Tena Golden said their Postmaster [Billie Jo Dellinger] decorated their office for this month.
In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the post office employees are allowed to wear pink shirts to help raise awareness.
Golden said this is the only time of the year they are allowed to wear something else besides their uniforms.
“It's to support and make people aware of breast cancer, and it's kind of nice for us to be able to get out of our uniforms,” she said.
Golden said they have a stamp that is especially for breast cancer, and a portion of the proceeds when you buy that stamp goes toward breast cancer research.
According to usps.com, the Breast Cancer Research Stamp was the first semipostal stamp in U.S. history, and in 1997 congress authorized it for the specific purpose of raising funds from the American public to assist in finding a cure for breast cancer.
President Barack Obama signed legislation in 2015 that extended the sale of the stamp through December 31, 2019.
According to Golden, awareness for the program goes through the whole month of October. However, She said, ‘‘We have the breast cancer stamps all the time.”
Contributions through stamp purchases are available year-round.
‘‘It can be as much as a single stamp, which right now is .65 cents and .10 cents of it goes to the breast cancer research, or they can buy a sheet for $13, and $2 of it goes toward research,” said Golden.
She said this is ‘‘an excellent way” for those who would like to contribute but ‘‘maybe can't spend a whole lot at one time.”
According to usps.com, the stamp was designed by Ethel Kessler of Bethesda, MD, and features the phrases, ‘‘Fund the Fight” and ‘‘Find a Cure” along with an illustration of a mythical ‘‘goddess of the hunt” by Whitney Sherman of Baltimore.
Golden said the post office started offering the stamps in 1998.
‘‘We have raised 89 million to help breast cancer, ” she said.
Golden said the fight against breast cancer hits home for her.
‘‘It's kind of really close to my heart because my mom just beat breast cancer,” she said.
Regarding the research, she said maybe if they can find a cure, we can also find a breakthrough to the other cancer diseases.
Penny Richards, a window clerk, said their post office is in a contest to sale the most stamps this month.
‘‘We have provided a lot of money [for research] by selling these stamps,” Richards said.
According to Golden, they are trying to be the top ones for their office size.
‘‘We are striving to stay ahead, and it's a great organization to support,” she said.
The Fort Payne Post Office is located at 301 1st St E, Fort Payne.
