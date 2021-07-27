Aside from the many activities and programs offered by the DeKalb County Council on Aging, there are also legal services for local senior citizens.
DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging director Emily McCamy said via Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG), the COA offers qualifying county residents legal assistance.
DeKalb County residents age 60 and older may make an appointment to meet with the TARCOG attorney over the phone or at the council on aging for information, referral and representation.
“Representation is for court cases that are non-criminal and non-fee generating,” said McCamy. “The attorney comes one Monday each month and there is no charge for the service, but each person is allowed to donate to the program.”
Among the issues handled through the TARCOG program are Wills, Estate Planning, Power of Attorney, Living Wills, Health Care Directives, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, SSI, consumer problems, grandparent visitation, nursing home issues, insurance and landlord or tenant issues.
McCamy said Living Wills and other advance directives are written legal instructions regarding a person's preferences for medical care.
“By planning ahead, you can get the care you want, avoid unnecessary suffering and relieve caregivers of decision-making burdens during moments of crisis or grief,” she said. “You can also reduce confusion or disagreement about the choices you would want people to make on your behalf.”
When taking steps to create advance directives in the event of a life-changing event, counselors suggest exploring the following terms and explanations:
• Advance directive is a written statement that explains how you want medical decisions to be made if you are unable to make them for yourself. It is important to think about who responsible and what choices should be they should make on your behalf. Some states have a standardized or statutory form, while other states allow you to draft your own document.
• Health Care Proxy is a document that allows you to appoint another person, referred to as a proxy or agent, to make healthcare decisions for you if you are unable to do so. Your proxy should make healthcare decisions for you according to your wishes or according to his or her assessment of your wishes, including your religious or moral beliefs. There are two circumstances where a health care agent will be needed.
– an agent is needed during a temporary inability to make healthcare decisions. For example, if something unexpected happens while you are having a surgical procedure and are under general anesthesia and you are temporarily unable to make your own decisions. If a health care decision needs to be made, your health care agent may make the decision.
– an agent is also needed during a permanent inability to make health care decisions. For example, if you are in a persistent vegetative state or suffer from an illness that leaves you unable to communicate, your healthcare agent can be your voice and make your health care decisions.
• Power of Attorney is a document that allows you to appoint another person, your agent or attorney, to make health, financial and other legal decisions on your behalf if you are unable to do so. For example, your power of attorney can deal with issues of medical insurance. For example, choosing health insurance policies for you, selecting your Medicare health or drug plan, paying for health care and appealing coverage denials, when applicable.
• Living Will describes the type of care you’d like to receive in specific situations if you are incapacitated. The living will provide information directly for your physician and does not appoint an agent to make decisions for you. For example, you can express your desire to not be resuscitated if your illness or injury progresses to a certain stage, or you can state that all viable medical options are to be used as aggressively as possible in all situations, or that certain treatments should not be administered under any circumstances.
If you are age 60 or older and need legal services, call the DeKalb County Council on Aging at 256-845-8590 to schedule a phone or in-person appointment with the TARCOG attorney.
If you are poverty-stricken and under age 60, contact Legal Services Corporation of Alabama at 866-456-4995 to see if you qualify for free legal assistance.
To gain access to free do-it-yourself legal forms or learn about their other programs, visit www.AlabamaLegalHelp.org.
Per AlabamaLegalHelp.org, they are a project of Legal Services Alabama and the Legal Services Corporation produced in cooperation with Pro Bono Net and legal services organizations, bar associations, community organizations and government agencies throughout Alabama and the United States.
