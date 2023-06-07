Fort Payne Printing closed after 50 years

From history books to business cards for Hell's Angels, shop inked it all
Fort Payne Printing Company, Inc. -- a Fort Payne landmark for more than 50 years – has closed its doors.
The store’s original owner was Neal Selvage; his daughters Lynda and Melissa inherited it when he passed away in 2013.
"Dad opened the shop in 1970," daughter Lynda Lyons said she has a lot of memories connected to the printing shop.
"We hate having to close the doors," said Lyons. "We kept it going for 10 years after our father's death, but the equipment our shop uses needs specialized employees and we cannot find the help we need to keep the shop open anymore."
Lyons said when she walks out the front door of the shop, on First St. in downtown Fort Payne, she can still visualize the hardware store, pharmacy, dentist office, and other businesses that were there on First Street when she was just a teenager. "I remember when we shared the building with the Times-Journal, before they built the new building they are in now," said Lyons. "Back then the space our shop was in occupied more of the buildings on this block than it currently does."
One of the most memorable jobs Lyons recalls is when her father's print shop worked on the series of books about the legends and landmarks of DeKalb County. "We worked with Mrs. Howard on the books," said Lyons. "I remember
doing a lot of collating of the books. Our entire family got involved with
the project of making of these books."
Landmark books are for sale and available for research at both the DeKalb County Public Library and the Rainsville Library. The books are in the genealogy rooms of the libraries and may be viewed and copied for those interested in the history of the area and the people.
Over the years the print shop made DeKalb County Fair books, church bulletins, letter heads, printed napkins, invitations, business cards, and other printed items. "I remember one day when I was a teenager a group of
men came into the shop wearing Hell's Angels jackets," said Lyons.
"Everything went fine, they were just traveling through the area and needed business cards. They conducted business in a pleasant manner and we never saw them again."
Lyons also recalls when Dr. J.M. Brewer had a dentistry practice there on the corner of First Street. "Dr. Brewer gave my father dollar bills and daddy bound them into perforated booklets here at the print shop and then Dr. Brewer would tear one out and give it to children when they visited him at the office."
The loyal customers over the decades of time are what Lyons said she credits for their businesses longevity. She also credits her father's work ethic.
"Daddy worked many hours in the evenings after the shop was closed for the day," said Lyons. "I've spent over 50 years of my life coming here to First Street and working, it will feel strange not coming here to work anymore."
The building was never owned by Selvage, only rented. Jerry Clifton, who has played a fundamental part in bringing new businesses to downtown Fort Payne, is the current owner of the property and says he has plans for the space that he will reveal at a later date.
