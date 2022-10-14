The Hannah White Arnett Chapter NSDAR and DeKalb County VFW Post 3128 announced their participation in the national Wreaths Across America program whose mission is to Remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the next generation the value of freedom. 

The goal for Hannah White Arnett Chapter NSDAR and DeKalb County VFW Post 3128 is to support efforts that help unify our community and celebrate our freedom by thanking the over 600 veterans laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery with the placement of a live, balsam veteran’s wreath in December.  

