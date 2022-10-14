The Hannah White Arnett Chapter NSDAR and DeKalb County VFW Post 3128 announced their participation in the national Wreaths Across America program whose mission is to Remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the next generation the value of freedom.
The goal for Hannah White Arnett Chapter NSDAR and DeKalb County VFW Post 3128 is to support efforts that help unify our community and celebrate our freedom by thanking the over 600 veterans laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery with the placement of a live, balsam veteran’s wreath in December.
Fundraising efforts will continue until November 15. Generous donations have already been received from First State Bank, Builders Supply, Southern Properties, Dixie Salvage, Lowe’s, Wal-Mart and the City of Fort Payne.
“We are forever grateful to all the volunteers and groups who dedicate their time and effort nationwide to fulfilling this yearlong mission,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America.
“These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and with their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow.”
Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath to support Hannah White Arnett Chapter NSDAR and DeKalb County VFW Post 3128 are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/AL0115P to learn more.
National Wreaths Across America Day in Fort Payne will begin with a Memorial Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Patriots Memorial Park.
WAA Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.
This year’s theme for Wreaths Across America (WAA) is “Find a Way to Serve.”
The organization launched a new TEACH program earlier this year put together by retired educator and Gold Star Mother Cindy Tatum, who shares an established curriculum designed to teach the next generation about the value of their freedom. In the past few months, the program has become wildly popular with professional educators and homeschoolers.
It consists of stories of courage and character, regularly introduces new educational material focusing on character development and service projects for young people of all ages.
The program curriculum encompasses all grades starting at kindergarten through the senior year of high school.
