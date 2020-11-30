Family outings make the holidays special, so if you're looking to create the Christmas experience, consider taking the kids to Heart of Dixie Christmas Tree Farm this winter.
The family-owned and operated farm, located in Henagar, opened its doors for the season Friday.
Owners Michael and Claudette McCarter said this year they have around 1,000 trees for sale, including White Pine, Leyland Cypress and Carolina Sapphire.
“We are open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. till dusk and on Sunday from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m.,” said the McCarter's.
Claudette said they are not open throughout the week because most people work and come on the weekend. However, they try to work with people to accommodate if they cannot visit during the weekend.
“If they give us a call, we try our best to work with people,” she said.
For the past three years, the McCarters have welcomed people from across DeKalb County and beyond to their farm, searching for the perfect Christmas tree.
According to www.history.com, the history of Christmas trees goes back to the symbolic use of evergreens in ancient Egypt and Roma. It continues with the German tradition of candle-lit Christmas trees first brought to America in the 1800s.
McCarter's tree farm affords an atmosphere for creating unique and traditional holiday memories with loved ones.
“This year, we have White Pine trees and they are only $40 for any size,” said Claudette.
Michael said they also offer Murray Cypress that features a sturdier branch to hold ornaments and they are $50 for any size.
The Murray Cypress is a relative of the popular Leyland Cypress, which Claudette referred to as their main tree.
“We have some Carolina Cypress that are similar to the old-timey Cider Tree, but they are not as prickly and feature a silvery-blue tint to them,” she said. “Last year, a lot of people loved them, they had never seen them before.”
Claudette said the Carolina Cypress trees are $50 for any size and a lot of people ask about them and what they are.
“We have chosen to go with a lower price because we realize you end up speaking a lot of money on Christmas and it gets stressful, so we wanted to keep the trees at a reasonable price,” she said. “10-foot tree or 12-foot tree for $50 bucks is an awesome deal.”
She said they had a customer last year who insisted on paying more than $50 for a tree at their desire, saying that anywhere else her newly purchased 13-foot Christmas tree would be $200. However, she said their prices wouldn't change.
The McCarters said customers could look forward to some Norway Spruce in the future.
“They grow at a much slower rate, so when we do sell those, they will be a little higher [in price] because they are a much more expensive tree,” they said.
Although the Norway Spruce will be sold at more than $50, Claudette said they will be kept at a decent price for buyers.
“We are a small family Christmas tree farm. My husband and I do all the work and maintenance,” Claudette said.
The Heart of Dixie Christmas Tree Farm is located in Henagar on the property Claudette grew up in.
She said after acquiring the land, she wanted to build a house; however, she told her husband about her dream of having a Christmas tree farm.
“He said, ‘Well, let's do it, we got the land,’” said Claudette.
With Michael's support, she began researching and thus, the Heart of Dixie Christmas Tree Farm was born.
“This is our third year selling and we’ve seen an increase in volume every year,” Michael said.
The McCarters work year-round to maintain the tree farm from mowing the property to trimming and shaping each tree.
In addition to the evergreen landscape of Christmas trees, the property also features a big red barn built by the pair to which they later attached a home.
Claudette said they have families who come to get family photos made and the barn in the background provides a great backdrop to the Christmas trees.
This season, the couple sold 30 trees to Fort Payne City and 40 to the City of Henagar.
If you're interested in purchasing a tree or trees, contact Claudette or Michael McCarter at 865-680-3679 for additional information.
The Heart of Dixie Christmas Tree Farm is located at 284 County Road 720 in Henagar, AL 35978.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.