Sheriff Nick Welden: 'Yes we have COVID-19 in the detention center'

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 cases in the jail. The conference was due to an outburst of phone calls and emails to media outlets requesting information. Welden said the calls were expressing concerns about sick inmates. He said there are inmates with Covid-19 but explained that he couldn't state how many are currently sick.
“Yes, we have COVID-19 in the detention center; we have it in every community there is; it's just one of those things we have to deal with,” said Welden. “Last year, we only had two cases of Covid-19 in the detention center; we were one of the last detention centers in the state to be impacted by it. That's because of the true diligent work from our staff and the jail administration; they followed every protocol and CDC guideline you can follow, and they still are.”
Weldon says they are doing the best of their ability to keep people safe. “It's not just something you can snap your fingers at, and it's gone,” he said. “When it gets into a facility like this, it's dangerous, very dangerous.”
Currently, they have nine correction officers out sick and five under quarantine. “When you add those numbers together, you have 14 people affected by it; it makes it hard and impacts your workforce tremendously,” said Welden. “Being in this position, it's tough and frustrating; you really see the impact of it when some of your own people get sick.”
“I assure you everything is being handled appropriately and professionally and by every guideline and policy that can be handled the right way, and that's what we've done since day one,” said Welden. “We're absolutely doing the best we can do, no one is left in the trenches, and no one has laid there being sick for days that no one knows about.”
“I wear something on my arm to remind me daily that someone paid their life due to complications of COVID-19; he stood right here and done this job every day,” said Welden. “We have something to strive for, and that's professionalism, and we've tried to prove that in every single way we can and we will not stop now, we will continue to do what we do and take care of things we need to take care of.”
At the end of the press conference, Welden held up his Bible and said, “This bible has traveled with me all over; it's seen a lot of things, just like we do with this job a lot. This bible has been with me for many years, it's torn, and it's tattered, beaten and rough, but there is one thing I can promise you about this bible; still today, it's good on the inside, and the people that work at this office are no different. They're tired, they're frustrated, they're working long hours, double shifts because we have people out, but they don't let anybody down. They're not letting the citizens of this county down or anybody inside the detention center because they're still good on the inside.”
