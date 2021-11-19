FPFD battles blaze at hosiery warehouse

Fort Payne Fire and Rescue spent much of Monday battling a blaze at a warehouse on the south end of town, ultimately moving the scorched contents outdoors in order to fully extinguish it.
Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshall Stacy Smith said the department was dispatched on a call at 12:35 a.m. and responded to a fire on Railroad Avenue SE. The road extends between 8th Street SE and 10th Street SE between Gault and Godfrey avenues. The affected area was a long metallic structure located behind Advance Auto Parts and adjacent to the railroad tracks.
“Firefighters battled the commercial structure fire for several hours and remained on the scene into the afternoon,” Smith said. The road remained closed as of Monday evening.
Smith said there were no reported injuries.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” Smith said.
From Railroad Avenue, a large pile of materials could be seen piled outside the structure producing steam and smoke as firefighters soaked it with water to put out the fire.
A neighbor said the building was being used at the time to store hosiery products manufactured at the Laymon Hughes Hosiery Mill on Sanders Avenue. Structures throughout the city are routinely used for this purpose.
