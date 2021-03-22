Crossville man arrested for burglary

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers. High around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain late. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.