Crossville man arrested for burglary

On Friday, March 19, Kevin Tyler Johnson, 26, of Crossville, was charged with Burglary 3rd (x2) and Theft of Property 4th (x2). DeKalb County Criminal Investigations Unit, along with Albertville Police Department, identified Johnson after he was caught on surveillance video from a home he had recently burglarized on Alabama Hwy 75 in Painter. The home was burglarized twice with some of the stolen items being recovered and returned to the home owner.
“Thanks to our Criminal Investigations Unit and to the Albertville Police Department for their vigilance in getting this case solved so quickly,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “A home surveillance system is definitely an investment that is worth it. A working relationship with the law enforcement agencies and the victims is what it’s all about! This case definitely proves just that”
