Flag contest to foster a sense of community

The Town of Hammondville is known for sitting next to Interstate 59, and being a sister town of Valley Head. Now, they will soon be known for a new town flag. The town has announced a contest to create a flag that will “serve as a symbol of the past, present and future of our cherished hometown.” This contest is designed to harbor new life into the city, according to Kim Johnson, Hammondville town clerk.
“We want people to be proud of the town they’re from,” Johnson said. There is not only a desire for pride for the town, but a sizable portion of the town council are all new faces. These new faces are also the reason why Johnson stressed the need for new life within Hammondville. “Most of our council is [sic] new…and we want to bring new life, new excitement and new possibilities to Hammondville,” Johnson said.
The flag itself will not only be a symbol for the town, but it will also serve as a beacon for tourists, new industries and potential residents to move into Hammondville. The town seeks to be a better community for everyone, from families to visitors. In order for this to happen, there is a strong sense of town identity, especially since Hammondville is a very small community with a population of just under 500, according to the 2020 United States Census Bureau.
A town flag is also not an uncommon thing for other municipalities to do; Valley Head and Fort Payne both have their own respective flags. In the past, the town had distributed badges with the Hammondville seal, as well as having a town card, in order to promote Hammondville. Johnson has also said that the town council is seeking to take advantage of the hometown atmosphere to grow Hammondville’s name for passersby on Interstate 59.
The contest is open to the public, and all flag proposals must be in color, simple, clean and clear, in addition to the design being accompanied by an official application with a description of the flag. All submissions can either be shared via Google Drive to hammonvillesocialmedia@gmail.com, or hand in as a paper copy. If they are not electronically submitted, they may be delivered to Town of Hammondville, Town Flag Contest, 37646 US-11, Valley Head, Al. 35989. All entries must be received by 5 p.m., Oct. 30, 2021 and the final selection for the design will be announced the following November. For more information, contest details are on the Town of Hammondville’s Facebook page.
Ultimately, Johnson hopes that this contest, as well as the final result of the contest, will foster a sense of community, fused with an enthusiasm for the arts within the community.
