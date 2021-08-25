Wanted felon arrested near DeKalb, Etowah County line

At approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a DeKalb County Narcotics agent observed a subject with existing felony warrants driving near the DeKalb/Etowah County line. When the agent attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect initiated a highspeed pursuit.
The suspect would lead the agent on an approximately 15-minute chase, that would reach speeds more than 100 mph. The suspect eventually wrecked on County Road 397, near the Aroney Community. The subject then led the agent on a foot pursuit covering approximately a mile before being apprehended. The subject was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sterling Morgan, 27 of Boaz, was charged with Attempt to Elude (x2), Driving While Revoked, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Stop, Reckless Endangerment, and Resisting Arrest.
Morgan is also facing a 14-year sentence for parole violations in addition to charges related to the pursuit.
