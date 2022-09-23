More than 60 regional artists, musicians and vendors are scheduled to participate in Finster Fest, a nationally recognized two-day art festival in Summerville, Ga. that’s this weekend. Hours for the family-friendly festival are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
General admission is $5 at the door (cash and credit cards accepted). Free parking is provided at the Walmart Super Center on U.S. 27 just north of the Paradise Garden, A complimentary 3-minute shuttle will be provided all day. Handicap parking is available at Paradise Garden, the 4-acre roadside park started by the late Howard Finster in the 1960s after he preached at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Fort Payne. Finster grew up in Valley Head. He claimed to have a vision at the age of 59 that God wanted him to spread the gospel through the design of his swampy land into the folk art sculpture garden with over 46,000 pieces of art. His creations include outsider art, naïve art, and visionary art. He came to widespread notice in the 1980s with his album cover designs for popular rock bands R.E.M. and Talking Heads. He died in 2001, but his art lives on.
