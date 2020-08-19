Rainsville City Council announces new position

The Rainsville City Council announced the promotion of Sandy Little and Kennedi Traylor to the new position of Code Enforcement and Revenue Officer during Monday night's meeting.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said the change came after the promotion of former Revenue and Zoning Officer Matt Crum to Assistant Police Chief last month.
Following the interview process, Lingerfelt proposed having two people in this position rather than one to ensure there is someone available at all times.
“What we’ve done is blended the salaries from top to bottom and came up with a new salary and a new job description, Code Enforcement and Revenue Officer,” he said.
In past years, Lingerfelt said due to only having one person in the position, they had a hard time finding somebody to cover if Crum was on vacation or out of the office.
“With two people, I am going to require one of them to be there at all times,” he said.
In addition, Lingerfelt said they would be merging the animal control position held by Little with the Code Enforcement and Revenue Officer positions. As a result, Little and Traylor will be cross-trained to handle anything from business licenses to attending zoning meetings.
The new position will allow the city to maintain at least one person on hand to receive the citizens.
“I think for the future of Rainsville, having two people and two sets of eyes on everything is going to be a better solution,” said Lingerfelt.
The council voted and approved the new position during Monday night's regular meeting with starting pay set at $15 and will go up to $16 an hour, effective August 19, 2020.
The council also approved to post the Sewer and Sanitation Clerk position to replace Traylor with a starting pay of $12.84 to be filled by September 2, 2020.
– Editor's Note: Look for more information about the Rainsville City Council meeting in an upcoming edition of The Times-Journal.
