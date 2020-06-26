Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Hazy. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.