Henagar man arrested after brief standoff Tuesday

After a brief standoff on Tuesday, a Henagar man was taken into custody.
The DeKalb County’s Special Response Team, investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, officers with Henagar Police Department and agents with the FBI executed a search warrant this week on Hulsey Road in Henagar following allegations of kidnapping, domestic violence and theft.
When law enforcement arrived on scene, the subject barricaded himself inside the residence. After a brief standoff, Alton Scott Durham, 43, of Henagar, was charged with Domestic Violence 3rd (x2), Kidnapping 2nd and Theft of Property 2nd.
“I am thankful for the working relationship between the DCSO and our local law enforcement agencies,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Everyone definitely showed a professional cooperation in taking this subject into custody. Our ultimate goal in Law Enforcement, is to make sure everyone stays safe in every situation and this was the best possible outcome of what was a terrible incident.”
