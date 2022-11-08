Fort Payne English teacher leaves her mark

Anna Shugart in front of the house of Shakespeare’s wife. The house is located in Stratford-upon-Avon in England.

 Contributed Photo

Some teachers that you’ll meet in your life will inevitably leave a mark on you for the rest of your life. Whether it’s through their intelligence on a subject or life in general, or simply their ability to keep your attention regardless of the subject matter, these teachers are people that you’ll think of 20 years after graduation and smile.

Anna Shugart of Fort Payne High School is someone who manages to balance a sense of intelligence about her subject matter and the ability to maintain the focus of 20 teenagers all at once.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.