Fort Payne English teacher leaves her mark

Some teachers that you’ll meet in your life will inevitably leave a mark on you for the rest of your life. Whether it’s through their intelligence on a subject or life in general, or simply their ability to keep your attention regardless of the subject matter, these teachers are people that you’ll think of 20 years after graduation and smile.
Anna Shugart of Fort Payne High School is someone who manages to balance a sense of intelligence about her subject matter and the ability to maintain the focus of 20 teenagers all at once.
Shugart started her path toward teaching late into her time at Auburn. Originally, she was a pure English major, as she was planning to be an author. But reality began to set in and Shugart realized that the career opportunities as an English major weren’t going to make life any easier. However, a classmate gave her a pamphlet on a program at Auburn to allow fifth-year students to earn a Master’s in Education.
“A beam of light shone down on me, the violin music swelled… And here I am 20 years later.”
Landing on a final career choice was a big step in a long journey for Shugart, as she says that being a teacher was in no way the first choice for her. She wanted to be a lawyer or open a pizza place. Even buy a yacht and sail the world as a modern-day explorer.
This sense of wonder and open-mindedness allows Shugart to explore a multitude of subjects in her classroom and while maintaining attention.
Shugart achieves this by striving for humor and liveliness within her classroom. Her favorite memories over the two decades of educating lie in the reactions she gets from her students.
“There are some stories, some plays that elicit the same reactions from students year after year. They respond in shock or disgust or whatever; I cackle loudly. It never gets old!”
Unfortunately, even with all the humor and fun that comes from her classroom, the preparation for teaching can take a toll. Having a different class every period for a year can be incredibly stressful. Especially when there’s a planning error and every single class turns in their essays all at the same time.
Thankfully, the level of technology that has come into schools over the last two decades has relieved at least some of this stress.
“When I started teaching, I regularly used an overhead projector and had to reserve time in the computer lab if I wanted students to type an assignment. Technology has streamlined so many things in the classroom. Even when I whine about having so many essays to grade, those essays are all on a computer and not in stacks and stacks on my desk. The good news is that teenagers are still essentially the same as they’ve always been!”
Ironically, while this level of technology has helped teachers significantly, it has also made another struggle equally as hard: Keeping the attention of young students.
“I suppose the obvious answer [to modern struggles] is finding ways to separate kids from their phones -- even for just a little while -- to remind them that they can actually engage with the world around them without a phone in hand. I’m sure there are other struggles out there, but I’m on the downhill at this point in my teaching career. These ‘modern’ teachers will have to figure it out for themselves.”
Even with this thought, Shugart still found some advice to deliver for any new or future teachers who might be looking at the path of education.
“When I started teaching, I thought I was going to change the world. That idealism lasted a few days, maybe. And every day after I got over myself and what I thought my classes should be like was better than the day before.
“My advice to anyone really is to keep your expectations low. Then you’ll never be disappointed.”
