On Halloween, the Williams Avenue Elementary fourth grade class invited parents and students to tour their journey around the world display showcased in the schools’ library.
The showcase featured a wide variety of countries around the world celebrating Halloween.
A welcome display greeted guests complete with bags for trick-or-treating. The students had bowls of candy at each station for guests.
Williams Avenue fourth grade teacher Peyton Richey said the inspiration for the showcase came as a way to learn about other cultures and also incorporate Halloween into the mix.
“We have students from different backgrounds. I wanted them to learn as much about how America adapted from other countries and how other cultures inspire us even with holidays,” she said.
Richey said the students worked on their projects and presentations for the whole month of October.
“They drew for groups and were assigned their country, and then they spent three weeks researching and two weeks building their presentation,” she said.
During the presentations, a student from each group engaged with the audience providing information and facts regarding their particular country and its traditions.
Each student was given a role for each presentation educating their audience on their topic.
The fourth grade class of Richey and Cassie Jones put together the presentations with the help of Kelley Chapman, who helped with coding for all the displays.
