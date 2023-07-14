Fundraiser offers chance to tour historic home

FORT PAYNE– Get ready to step back in time to the glamour and glitz of America's Roaring 20s as one of Fort Payne’s most historic homes hosts the “Great Gatsby Night at the Leath House.”
This fun-filled event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The beautiful and historic home is located at 404 Forest Avenue North, a unique structure that has been an important part of Fort Payne’s history for generations.
The structure was renovated by local developer Jerry Clifton, who purchased the house in 2022. “This has been the most extensive project I’ve ever undertaken,” said Clifton, who has renovated numerous homes in the area and a number of commercial buildings in Fort Payne’s historic district. “It’s such a large home, and much of it was in bad shape, so I knew it was going to be a challenge.”
But Clifton was excited to tackle it. “I’ve always loved that house because of its unique architecture and how closely it’s tied to Fort Payne’s history,” he said. “When I got the opportunity to buy it, I knew I had to bring my vision to life for this special house.” That vision is marked by renovations that bring modern safety standards and conveniences to the home while preserving the history of one of Fort Payne’s oldest residences.
The evening will be a fun celebration of the 1920s era. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the newly renovated Leath House, savor light hors d'oeuvres, and enjoy live jazz music. The event will feature casino-style entertainment by Goodfellas Gaming, a fun addition to the evening. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the era and dress in their best 1920s attire. A professional photographer will be present to capture the special event.
This evening doubles as a fundraiser for the Rainsville Freedom Run, an annual 5k/10k race that has raised substantial funds for numerous local charities over the years. This year alone, the event attracted more than 1,000 runners and raised more than $50,000 for needs such as providing clean drinking water, support for individuals seeking a second chance in life,
assistance for young mothers, gifts for children at Christmas, food for the hungry, help for abused children, and support for our animal companions.
The Leath House, known for its rich history dating back to Fort Payne's boom town era of 1889 to 1893, provides a perfect backdrop for next month’s enchanting event. The home has been owned by various prominent families over the years and was last occupied by the Fred Leath family.
Tickets for the “Great Gatsby Night at the Leath House” are $50 per person. Only 300 tickets are available and must be purchased in advance at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Fort Payne.
Clifton encouraged everyone to come tour the newly renovated structure and immerse themselves in an evening of glamour, fun, and philanthropy. Get tickets before they sell out.
