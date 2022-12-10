Sheriff's office warns against ever-growing risk of fentanyl

All over Alabama, counts of overdoses and seizures of drugs adulterated with the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl continue to rise, and while most deaths in the state have been in and around its urban centers, rural areas like DeKalb County are seeing their fair share of cases, according to the Sheriff's Office.
"I would say methamphetamine is still the drug of choice around here, however fentanyl is poking its head up," says Jim Phillips, commander of the Sheriff's Narcotics Division.
"It's coming in faster than anyone can keep up with," says Chief Deputy Brad Edmondson. "There's more now than there ever has been before. All of our first responders carry Narcan and are trained to use it, but we have to be called in time."
Counterfeited pills are the most commonly seen form of fentanyl in DeKalb County, according to Phillips.
There are both powdered and pressed fentanyl being produced around the Chattanooga area, he says. "It's pretty close by so we've had a big spike in it."
Fentanyl poisoning is a rapidly growing problem nationwide. According to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, in a majority of these cases, the victim had no idea the substance they were introducing into their bodies even contained the fatal drug.
"Someone will have a bad headache or something and call their guy up for a Lortab or Oxy, and they think they simply have a pain pill and end up overdosing," explained Capt. Gary Brown.
"We get a lot of our information on overdoses from ambulances being called for an unconscious victim, but that information isn't always relayed to us, so it's impossible for us to know exactly how many deaths we've had in the area. It sometimes isn't even known until the autopsy that fentanyl was even involved."
Phillips and his unit are working hard to get as much off the streets as possible and to make as many people aware of the danger as possible, but he says it's an uphill battle.
"We don't just have to deal with the local dealers now," Phillips explained. "It's everywhere. You can just order the stuff online now. It's dangerous because there's no way to know what is really in that stuff."
Phillips's number one piece of advice: "A good rule of thumb is if you have something and you think there's even the slightest chance it's mixed with fentanyl - don't touch it."
How fentanyl is introduced into the drug supply:
Pressed into identical copies of pharmaceuticals:
Cross-contaminated marijuana packaging materials:
