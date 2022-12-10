Sheriff's office warns against ever-growing risk of fentanyl

Fentanyl poisoning is a rapidly growing problem nationwide. According to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, in a majority of these cases, the victim had no idea the substance they were introducing into their bodies even contained the fatal drug.

 DEA

All over Alabama, counts of overdoses and seizures of drugs adulterated with the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl continue to rise, and while most deaths in the state have been in and around its urban centers, rural areas like DeKalb County are seeing their fair share of cases, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"I would say methamphetamine is still the drug of choice around here, however fentanyl is poking its head up," says Jim Phillips, commander of the Sheriff's Narcotics Division.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.