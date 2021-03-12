The DeKalb County Commission on Tuesday was addressed by Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments Economic Development and Planning Director Sara James in regards to two county projects.
“Last week we submitted an application on behalf of the commission to ADECA Recreational Trails Program or RTP, for trail improvements to the High Falls Park,” said James. “Specifically, some trails that will take hikers and walkers down the top of the falls to the lower falls.”
According to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) was created in 1998 and is funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration. The RTP provides grant assistance to State and Federal agencies and local units of government for the acquisition and/or development/improvement of recreational trails and trail-related resources.
Examples of eligible trail types include but are not limited to walking, jogging, cycling, skating, mountain biking, hiking, backpacking, off-highway vehicles and equestrian.
The improvements are also said to create a launching ramp or kayak slipway area for paddle crafts to enter the water away from the swimming areas.
James said these measures are efforts to try and cut down on any potential safety hazards for swimmers and kayakers mixing and mingling in the water.
“On this project, we worked with Ladd Environmental Consultant, Inc, who prepared the engineering reports,” she said.
The total project cost is $100,000 and is an 80/20 split with $20,000 matching funds coming from the commission and $80,000 from the RTP Program.
DeKalb County Commission President Rickey Harcrow expressed his thanks to James for her help and support.
“We hope this is successful in every way. $100,000 goes a long way to improving our great facility at High Falls,” he said.
The commission approved the Trails Resolution which was retroactive to March 3, 2021, when the application was submitted to meet the deadline.
The commission held a public hearing during which James also spoke about a grant through the Community Development Block Grant through ADECA.
“DeKalb County is eligible to receive up to $500,000 through the Community Block Grant through ADECA, this is a CARES Act special allocation of the CDBG funds, there’s no match requirement and unlike their traditional competitive CDBG progress these CARES Act funds have been decimated to the counties in a noncompetitive fashion based on population size,” she said.
According to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), Congress provided $5 billion in the CARES Act for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to states, metropolitan cities, urban counties and insular areas.
At least 70% of every grant must be expended for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income persons by providing housing, permanent job, public service, or access to new or significantly improved infrastructure. The remaining 30% may be used to eliminate slum or blighted conditions or to address an urgent need for which the grantee certifies it had no other funding.
Eligible activities include:
• Public service activities
• Housing-related activities
• Public improvements and facilities
• Activities to acquire real property
• Economic development activities
• General administrative and planning activities
Activities must benefit residents within the jurisdiction of the grantee or as permitted by the CARES Act.
“Based on its population size DeKalb County is eligible for these funds that are supposed to go specifically to community development efforts that will respond to and help recover from the Coronavirus pandemic,” said James.
James said she's been working with the DeKalb County Commission and Emergency Management Agency to develop a project for these funds.
“The proposal we have today for this public hearing is to place two prefabricated, hardened facilities or community safe rooms at two low moderate-income level communities in the county, in Kilpatrick and Cartersville,” she said.
The specific locations are yet to be determined but James said the project would go through creating and preparing the site for the prefabricated structures and installation.
“The idea is that in addition to them being storm shelters and safe rooms, they can also be locations for potential testing or future vaccine distribution, food distributions for food insecurity needs, PPE distribution as well,” she said. “Kind of creating somewhat of a community center in these areas of the county.”
Harcrow said they are happy to be able to place the facilities on the north and south ends of the county, where it’s been needed for years.
“We appreciate your help Sarah, and the TARCOG Agency for putting this grant together and we look forward to that being a great benefit in so many ways to those particular areas,” he said.
Tuesday the commission adopted the CDBG-CV Public Hearing Notice and approved the CDBG-CV Resolution, putting the finishing touches to the application process due before April 1, 2021.
James said she anticipates a quick turn around and the funding is made available relatively quickly.
