There have been 31 arrested on drug related charges in the first two weeks of June with several guns and an undisclosed amount of US currency seized.
On Thursday, June 3, DeKalb County narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on County Road 26 and County Road 479 in Arony. During the stop, it was found that the driver had outstanding warrants. Methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. Robert Ray Hughes, 45, of Attalla, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
On Friday, June 4, Kelly Marie Osborn, 44, of Collinsville, arrived at the DeKalb County Detention Center to turn herself in on an outstanding warrant. While being booked in, Osborn was found to be in possession of synthetic marijuana. Osborn was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Promote Prison Contraband 2nd. Narcotics agents were called to assist.
On Friday, June 4, DeKalb County narcotics agents went to a residence on Alabama Avenue in Collinsville after receiving numerous complaints of drug activity. During a search, agents found over 9 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and a firearm. Tracy Dwayne Johnson, 60, of Collinsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd. David Lee White, 43, of Collinsville, was charged with Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. John Robert Mills, 67, of Collinsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Also on Friday, an Alabama State Trooper conducted a traffic stop on County Road 52 and County Road 150 near Gilbert Cross Roads. During the stop, the trooper detected the smell of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. Geraldine police officers arrived on scene and located marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Thomas Butch Willoughby, 47, of Dawson, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics agents were called to assist.
On Saturday, June 5, an Alabama state trooper conducted a traffic stop at Hwy 75 and the Marshall County line. The driver of the vehicle was ordered to have an Interlock Device installed in his vehicle, which at this time, he did not. Methamphetamine was also found in the vehicle. Matthew Anderson Todd, 32, of Boaz, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Ignition Interlock.
On Monday, June 7, DeKalb County narcotics agents went to a residence on 38th Street SW in Fort Payne after receiving information that a wanted person was there. After arriving at the residence, agents detected the odor of synthetic marijuana coming from inside. Around 30 grams of synthetic marijuana was found inside the residence. Steven Ray McPherson, 53, of Fort Payne, Mailan Delene Dabbs, 53, of Fort Payne, Austin Zane Smartt, 23, of Fort Payne, and Kimberly Dawn Haston, 27, of Fort Payne, were arrested for Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On the same day, Sylvania Police Department executed a warrant at a residence on 2nd Street in Sylvania after receiving a tip that a subject who had outstanding warrants with DeKalb and Jackson County was there. Upon arrival, Officers noticed the subject in a vehicle throw what was determined to be methamphetamine out the window. Dustin Labron Bell, 35, of Livingston, MO, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Probation Violation and Receiving Stolen Property 1st. Narcotics agents were called to assist.
Again, on Monday, DeKalb County narcotics agents attempted to conducted a traffic stop but when agents activated their emergency lights, the vehicle failed to stop leading agents on a chase that ended on County Road 100 and County Road 120 in Jackson County. After losing control and coming to a stop, the subject led the agents on a short foot pursuit. Methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Heath Allen Haney, 37, of Valley Head, was charged with Reckless Endangerment (x2) Attempt to Elude Police (x3) and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.
On Wednesday, June 9, DeKalb County narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence on Horton Road in Rainsville. During the search, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, several firearms and an undisclosed amount of US currency was seized. Colton Scott Bailey, 32, of Rainsville, and Mark Scott Bailey, 62, of Rainsville, were charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On the same day, DeKalb County narcotics agents went to a residence on Davis Road in Fyffe after receiving several complaints of drug use. During a search of the residence, agents found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and recovered a stolen firearm. Rainsville investigators were called to assist. Hunter Jacob Mosley, 22, of Fyffe, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property 2nd and Poss/Manufacture of Altered Firearm. Waylon Eric Pope, 30, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Triston Lamar Southerland, 25, of Centre, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd. Jessie Alizabeth Lambert, 23, of Dawson, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.
Again, on June 9, DeKalb County deputies and narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on Garmany Road in Fyffe finding both occupants in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. It was also discovered that both occupants of the vehicle had outstanding warrants. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. Nicholas Wilson Esloon, 38, of Fyffe, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Brittany Taylor Smith, 25, of Mentone, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Thursday, June 10, DeKalb County narcotics agents noticed that several subjects outside a residence, on Sanders Avenue NE in Fort Payne, appeared to be smoking synthetic marijuana. Heath Damon McElrath, 19, of Fort Payne, Lindy Ladd Brennen, 47, of Fyffe, and Brooklyn Nicole Agee, 23, of Rainsville, were charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Also, on Thursday, DeKalb County Deputies responded to a call on County Road 97 Fort Payne. While there, deputies found the occupant to be in possession of methamphetamine. Alan Boyd Prestwood, 61, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics agents were called to assist.
On Friday, June 11, DeKalb County narcotics agents, along with criminal investigators, executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 15 near Arony. Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and several firearms were seized during the search. Lloyd Dalke Jones, 35, of Boaz, and Robert Rhodes, 57, of Boaz, were charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug and Unlawful Possession of Drug Parpahernalia.
Also, on June 11, DeKalb County narcotics agents, along with DeKalb County deputies, conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 117 in Ider finding a large amount of Fentanyl. William Michael Alexander Wells, 26, of Ider, was charged with Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance (x3) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Latosha Shylenn Poe, 19, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance.
On Monday, June 14, DeKalb County narcotics agents conducted a search warrant on County Road 34 near Crossville. During the search, over 200 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine, an undisclosed amount of US currency and several items that had been reported stolen was found. Ronald Lynn Seay, 57, of Crossville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance. Bridgett Lashanda Williams, 38, of Boaz, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2), Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance (x2). Seay and Williams both had outstanding warrants.
“Another outstanding job by the DeKalb County’s Narcotics and Interdiction Unit, Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Unit, Rainsville Investigations Unit, Sylvania Police Department, Alabama State Troopers and Geraldine Police Department,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “We are so lucky to live in a County where all our Law Enforcement Agencies work so good together and have the same end goal, protecting our citizens. Our guys and girls work tirelessly day and night and it shows.”
