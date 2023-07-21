Teenager injured in shooting

A 16-year-old female was shot Wednesday afternoon, Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis said, in an incident that led to five arrests on unrelated charges. One of those arrested has now been charged in connection with the shooting.
Shyheim Hassan Moore, 23, Lithonia, GA, has been charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was initially charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. He had an initial appearance in district court Friday and remains in the DeKalb County Detention Center on bonds totaling $231,000.
Davis said police received a call at about 2:46 p.m. reporting shots fired in the area of 16th Street NW and Gault Avenue N. Responding officers were told two vehicles were involved, and a BOLO (be on the lookout alert) was issued. After canvassing the area, officers found two vehicles they believed had been involved.
They later learned a female juvenile had been shot and was taken by family members to the hospital. Davis said her injuries were not life-threatening.
The investigation led to five arrests, including Moore's.
The others arrested were:
Misaia Trion Moore, 24, Lithonia, GA, for second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Tierek Kenya Stanford Dennis, 24, Fort Payne, for second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Johneil Alonna Steadman, 21, Gadsden, for possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Zeke Nathaniel Dupree, 18, Fort Payne, for possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Prior to the arresst, Davis said this is believed to be an isolated incident involving acquaintances.
During this same time frame another call came in about a possible shooting at a residence, the chief said.
The chief expressed thanks to responding officers and investigators for their hard work and tireless effort in resolving the incident in such a swift manner.
The call was unrelated and is being investigated by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
