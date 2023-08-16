A DeKalb County woman claims the Fort Payne City School System has not properly addressed a threat made against her son by another student on the school bus.
Rachel Kyle says an older student on the school bus threatened to shoot her eight-year-old son. She said her son, daughter and other students related to her what happened, and she reported the incident to school officials.
Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Brian L. Jett issued a statement saying the threat was investigated when it occurred last fall, and Fort Payne police and school officials determined it was not a credible threat.
She said she’s asked for updates regarding the incident. and she’s not satisfied with how the situation was handled. She’s posted to TikTok recordings of herself talking to a school administrator about the incident – telling him the school system has not taken the incident seriously – and he can be heard telling her repeatedly her son is not in danger.
Kyle feels the school administrator was “laughing” about the incident.
Since then, she said, her son and daughter were “kicked out” of the Fort Payne City School system. While she said administrators say it was because of attendance and/or behavior, she believes it was in retaliation.
The school system responded with a statement Monday morning. In a letter addressed to Fort Payne City Schools families, the superintendent wrote:
“Many families have reached out to me and members of the Fort Payne City Schools administration pertaining to a recent news story and related social media posts. In those posts, an individual identifies an alleged threat made against her student. Unfortunately, the news story and the related social media posts contain incorrect and confusing information. I value the privacy of our students, so I cannot provide extensive details about how the district and school teams handled this incident. However, ensuring the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is the most important thing my administration and I do each day. As such, I wanted
“I wanted to share with you all the statement that I provided to the media concerning this incident. It is included below.
“However, the long story short is that our team – working with Fort Payne Police – investigated this incident when it occurred in late September/early October of 2022.
“ The student that made the threat did not intend or have the ability to carry out the threat. There were no other issues between the students for the remainder of the school year.
“The full statement to media is as follows:
“Recently, a parent has been raising concerns about an alleged gun threat made against her student. The incident that the parent is referencing took place last school year on Friday, September 30, 2022.
On Monday, October 3, 2022, the Fort Payne City Schools administration and the relevant school principals worked with the Fort Payne Police Department to investigate this incident and to complete a threat assessment. Through this investigation the school system learned that a student made a threat against another student, but that the student did not intend or have the ability to act upon the threat.
As part of this investigation, the Fort Payne Police Department visited the home of the student who made the threat to confirm that the student did not have access to firearms. Given that the threat was deemed not to be credible or actionable, the school administration followed the student code of conduct and administered discipline to the student. The school system is not aware of any other incidents involving these two students.”
The letter to families concludes with “please know that my team will continue to take all threats of violence against any of our students seriously.”
Kyle said Monday that her attorney had asked her not to comment further.
