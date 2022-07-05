Local students compete at National Beta Convention

Local students did well in the Beta Club National Convention held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, which just ended.
The Junior category competitions (grades 6th, 7th and 8th) were June 27-30, the elementary grades (4th and 5th) competed June 30-July 1 and the senior students (9th and 10th grades in division I and 11th and 12th graders in Division II) competed July 1-4, according to the club’s website, Betaclub.org.
National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. The full list of National Beta Club Convention Winners is not yet available to share, but we will share this information with our readers as soon as it becomes available.
We can report that the Sylvania Beta Club students did well at nationals.
The Engineering competitors, Asa Pettyjohn, Lane Clark, Aubrie Blake, and Emy Guffey won third place, up against 50 different schools all across the United States. Also one student, Asa Pettyjohn won eighth place in the black and white photography competition. In the senior category, Marleigh Jo Williams finished in fifth place in the mixed media competition and Jonna Graham finished eighth place in the sculpure competition.
The Sylvania Beta co-sponsors are Karyn Pickett and Tracy McSpadden.
