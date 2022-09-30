City schools hire 'attendance specialist' to address truancy

The Fort Payne Board of Education created a new position at its regular meeting Thursday night. An “attendance specialist” position was put to the table and passed unanimously.
The responsibilities of this new attendance specialist would be to act as a liaison (or middleman) between the school system and the parents of students.
“We’re coming out of COVID as a school system. As a whole, we’re trying to improve our attendance because we feel like if the kids are in school and they're at school and they’re doing their work daily, they’re going to do better on standardized tests, everything is going to run better,” Superintendent Brian Jett said.
“So the attendance specialist is helping with that. To try to find different reasons why a child might not be at school. If it’s something we can help with or if it’s something going on at school, we need to know that. So they’ll kind of be that liaison from the school and the parent.”
The responsibilities of the new position used to fall on Dan Groghan, a technology teacher at Fort Payne High School.
“It is part of [Groghan] job duties, but it is such a large position in undertaking that. We would like to be able to see if we can find someone to fill this position that can help us.”
Jett followed that statement by discussing that the main goals of this position are to boost student attendance and to help with Cognia and its standards.
Cognia is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that accredits different schools across the United States based on multiple factors and helps schools improve by assessing them.
The meeting also covered a bevy of staff changes, out-of-state travel requests, stipends, barter agreements, and more.
The staff changes that occurred at this meeting are as follows;
● Termination
○ Approved the recommendation to terminate the employment of Luis Mario Sayago due to job abandonment, effective September 16, 2022.
● Resignation
○ Approved the resignation of Larry Teague as a full-time bus driver, effective September 2, 2022.
○ Approved the resignation of Steven Goff, Varsity Boys Soccer Faculty Representative at FPHS, effective for 2022-2023.
● Transfers
○ The following transfers were approved as a whole:
■ Thomas Wallace, from a half-time bus driver to a full-time bus driver, effective September 2, 2022.
■ Kyle Coots, Ninth-Grade Boys Basketball Coach, to Seventh and Eighth-Grade Boys Basketball Coach, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
■ Steven Goff, Seventh-Grade Boys Basketball Coach, to Ninth-Grade Boys Basketball Coach, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
■ Steven Cornelius, Co-Head Varsity Boys Soccer Coach, to Boys Soccer Varsity Assistant Coach, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
■ Jacob Brown, Girls Soccer Faculty Representative, to Boys Soccer Faculty Representative, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
● Recommendations
○ The following recommendations were approved as a whole:
■ Alan Kilgo, as a half-time bus driver, effective September 2, 2022, and non-renew his contract on May 25, 2023.
■ Tom Shanklin, as Co-Head Varsity Boys Soccer Coach, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
■ Paige Boyer, as Girls Soccer Faculty Representative, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
■ Sharon Bailey, System-wide CNP Worker, effective October 3, 2022, and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023 (Pending ABI/FBI Background Check)
There was also a list of additions to the substitute personnel list, effective for the 2022-2023 school year, but the list of names was not available at the time of writing. The following list of teachers were approved to be placed on an Advanced or a Preliminary TEAMS Teacher ALSDE approved contract in the area of Math and Science:
● Advanced TEAMS Contracts
○ Carolyn Rowland
○ RiLee Street
○ Vanessa Chappell
○ Stormy Stevens
○ Steven Chestnut
○ Shannon Goshorn
○ Selena Penton
○ Paige Boyer
○ Missy Harris
○ Mary Crane
○ Kimberly Traylor
○ Cheryl Massey
○ Jeniffer Goggans
○ David Barnes
○ Chrissie Vinson
○ Brandee Hughes
○ Amanda Wells
○ Angela Evans
○ Taylor Thrash
○ Rachel Blevins
○ John Guice
● Preliminary Contracts
○ Niki Wayner
○ Tiffanie Saint
○ Jacob Brown (pending issuance of certificate)
There were five out-of-state travel requests that were up for approval, which were all approved. They were as follows:
● Patrick Barnes, Athletic Director/Principal at FPHS
○ FPHS- Marching Band, October 22, 2022, for the Peach State Marching Competition in Rome, Georgia.
○ FPHS- Future Farmers of America Officers and Advisor, October 25-28, 2022, for the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.
○ FPHS- Varsity Soccer Team, March 16-19, 2023, for the Gatlinburg Pittman High School Soccer Tournament in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
● Jennifer List, Principal at Little Ridge Intermediate School
○ LRIS- Third through Fifth Grade Cross Country Team, October 21, 2022, for the Trion Elementary School Invitational in Trion, Georgia.
There was an approved request for a virtual day for ninth, 11th, and 12th-grade students during standardized testing for 10th-grade students. Approved requests for a drone production supplement followed, along with a motion to declare certain furniture at Williams Avenue Elementary School surplus in order to move forward with renovations.
Finally, a barter agreement was put into motion and passed to trade a 2001 Blue Bird School Bus valued at $500 to Boaz City Schools in exchange for one set of tires with Goodyear Endurance at 25% treadwear, which is valued at $500. Following this, the board approved their financial statement for the month of August 2022 and adjourned the meeting.
