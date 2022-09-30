City schools hire 'attendance specialist' to address truancy

City school board members deliberate system attendance.

 Cori Simmons | Times-Journal

The Fort Payne Board of Education created a new position at its regular meeting Thursday night. An “attendance specialist” position was put to the table and passed unanimously.

The responsibilities of this new attendance specialist would be to act as a liaison (or middleman) between the school system and the parents of students.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.