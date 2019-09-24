On Sept. 13, a basic school resource officer class was held at Northeast Alabama Community College where local and visiting officers received their certification.
The NASRO Basic School Resource Officer Course is a 40-hour block instruction designed for law enforcement officers and school safety professionals. According to nasro.org, the course is designed to provide tools for officers to build positive relationships with students and administrators. Focus points of the course include:
• Function of Law Enforcement
• Mentoring students
• Guest Speaking
Steven Whited, instructor of Criminal Justice at NACC, said hosting the event on campus was a great way to assist local law enforcement.
“Hosting locally helps reduce the expenses by cutting down on traveling, lodging and other associated costs and allows for more personnel to receive training,” Whited said. “We are glad to help get this level of school safety training and certification into the area. By hosting, we were also able to receive tuition-free training scholarships that were donated back to our communities.
Whited said the training was made possible after discussions with DeKalb County SRO Lt. Tony Bartley.
“We both share a passion of doing what we can to help and make things better whenever we can,” Whited said. “Lt. Bartley asked if it was possible to secure training for the area and we did just that.
We can’t thank our SROs enough for what they do in our schools. it’s even more important to extend that gratitude to our schools, chiefs and sheriff for allowing them the training opportunity. This was a successful training and was ultimately made possible by Dr. [David] Campell who graciously opened the doors of the campus to allow the education and training opportunities.”
Bartley said he’s proud of the men and women who took the course.
“Their hearts are in the right place,” Bartley said. “They are the people protecting our schools. I have been a part of the SRO program since it started in 1999. I was the first SRO in the DeKalb County Schools, and I am so proud to be a part of this program. This class is so beneficial to these officers. A special thanks goes to Steven Whited, Dr. Campbell, Superintendent Jason Barnett and Sheriff [Nick] Welden for being so supportive of this program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.