FORT PAYNE, AL – On March 12th, the Sequoyah District of the Greater Alabama Council of the Boy Scouts of America will present its Heart of an Eagle Award to Jan Wilkinson, Martha Stout, and David Wear.
The American Values Dinner, an annual fundraiser benefiting local members of the Boy Scouts, will be at 6:30 p.m., and the venue is First United Methodist Church Life Center, 206 Grand Ave. NW, Fort Payne. Retired Chief Master Sergeant and veteran of Operation Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom Eric M. Dudash will deliver the keynote address.
The Heart of an Eagle Award is unique to the Greater Alabama Council and recognizes deserving individuals who have demonstrated leadership, character and integrity in their service to the community, their profession and their country. It symbolizes strength and compassion and demonstrates that leadership and philanthropy go hand-in-hand in serving your fellow man.
To attend dinner or for other details, please contact 2019 Sequoyah District Friends of Scouting Chairman Stephen K. Eberhart or Sequoyah District Executive Tyler Powell at (205)612-9538, tyler.powell@scouting.org.
The Greater Alabama Council encompasses 22 counties in North-Central Alabama, and its Sequoyah District serves youth and adult volunteers in DeKalb and Cherokee County. It is the mission of the Boy Scouts of America to serve others by helping to instill values in young people and, in other ways, to prepare them to make ethical choices over their lifetime in achieving their full potential. The values we strive to instill are based on those found in the Scout Oath and Law.
