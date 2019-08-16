The SAM Foundation is one step closer to bringing their state-wide coalition for suicide prevention into a reality.
A license plate has been designed and approved for preorder to raise funds for the foundation, while also raising awareness for suicide prevention throughout the state.
Georgia Program Director Julie Smith said she and other representatives from the foundation traveled to Montgomery in May to present their ideas of how the State of Alabama can help organizations whose goal is suicide prevention and awareness.
“We did go and speak in front of legislators in May in front of caucus in order to let our state representatives know what The SAM Foundation was doing and what our goals were and make them aware of who we were and call for legislative support,” Smith said.
“One of our biggest goals is to have a state-wide suicide prevention network and coalition, and with that, the entire state would be able to talk to each other in order to access the resources needed throughout the state.”
The proposed coalition would be made up of local, regional, and national suicide prevention nonprofit organizations, state agencies, and local community leaders to develop and implement a statewide suicide prevention network that:
• promotes and provides community strategic planning for suicide prevention at the local level.
• makes suicide awareness and prevention resources available to all communities in Alabama.
• makes postvention and survivor support resources available to all communities in Alabama.
• actively promotes suicide awareness and availability of suicide prevention resources through a website, social media, email, printed media, video, television and radio.
• creates and promotes an Alabama state license plate that supports suicide prevention.
• continually updates the Alabama Suicide Prevention Plan to guide the work of the network.
• promotes legislation/enforcement that:
- Requires suicide prevention training for health professionals via statute.
- Requires suicide prevention on college campuses.
- Provides for mental health parity and reporting.
In order to start the manufacturing process of the license plates, Smith said the foundation needs to reach a goal of 1,000 commitments before they can start production and distribution.
“We applied our for our own tag and came back on July 23 with the legislative committee that oversees that and they approved it,” she said. “But the biggest part throughout this whole campaign is that we have to get 1000 precommitments to purchase the tags.”
To pre order a tag with The SAM Foundation, visit https://precommit.mvtrip.alabama.gov. The organization has until July 31, 2020 to reach their goal.
“With this funding, we’re able to guarantee continuous training throughout the region that we hope to reach, most of northern Alabama, by creating awareness throughout our entire state,” Smith said. “So, through the coalition that we’re forming with the other organizations throughout Alabama, we’re able to contact people through the tag or at least spread the word. It’s just such a great awareness piece.”
