Meet adoptable pets this Sunday at fall event

The DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center is hosting a fall fundraising event Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with proceeds benefiting a community spay and neuter program.
During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the shelter, look at the available animals up for adoption and get information about fostering or volunteering, said shelter volunteer Christy Noojin.
Noojin said the DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center intakes 300 to 500 animals per month while the shelter features 44 kennels and a cat room.
“Even if we had a facility that held 200 animals, our adoption rates do not match the number of intakes,” she said. “We would still be in the same position with larger hold numbers. With these funds, if we can help the community get discounted spay and neuter for their animals that prevents them from adding to the unwanted animal population.”
Noojin said most people don’t realize several “no-kill” rescues come to pull and save animals from DeKalb County Animal Adoption Shelter monthly.
“Fostina Uelman, owner of Frosty’s Fosters Animal Rescue in Wisconsin, will be at the event Sunday,” she said.
Sunday’s event will also feature discounted microchipping, nail trims, a grooming station, jump houses, snacks, auctions, raffle prizes and a selfie station for visitors and their pets.
If your dog or cat is not microchipped this is a great opportunity to utilize that service, said Noojin.
“If your animal is lost or picked up by a stranger, a shelter or vet can scan for a microchip,” she said. “That chip is registered to the owner and their contact information, helping the animal find its way back home.”
Noojin encourages shelter visitors to take a selfie with their favorite shelter animals and share them on social media to help them get adopted.
The shelter welcomes any monetary donations as well as items such as bleach, Clorox wipes, Clorox spray, Fabuloso, Mr. Clean and Pinesol floor cleaner, Purina Puppy Chow and Kitten Chow.
“The event came to life because we needed a fun way to get more people involved to help foster, sponsor, or volunteer so we can drastically lower the amount of euthanized animals in our county each month,” Noojin said. “We feel the answer is community education and assistance.”
She said the focus is to be able to assist someone who cannot afford to have their animal fixed.
“That means less unwanted litters, fewer dog drop-offs on random roads and owner surrenders to the shelter,” said Noojin.
In conjunction with this event, the shelter is also hosting a DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center Fall Auction on Facebook with proceeds and donations benefiting the community spay and neuter program.
