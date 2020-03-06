Montgomery, Ala. – The Alabama Space Authority held its second meeting this week where Senators Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) and Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) were elected chair and vice-chair of the body.
Appointed by Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, both senators plan to work on the topic in an effort to make Alabama a leader in the space industry.
Senator Livingston, who played a key role in the creation of the Aerospace and Defense Caucus, and serves as its chair, also said that the Alabama Space Authority will be looking into how Alabama can improve this industry.
“We are looking into the possibility of the Dream Chaser being able to land in Huntsville.” He also said, “This is going to be a great opportunity to look into how the legislature can aide in supporting the aerospace and defense industry in Alabama."
Senator Whatley said he was honored to be selected as vice-chair and that space is a growing industry in Alabama.
“I’m proud to be a member and because this is a big deal for our entire state, from Huntsville to Auburn’s aerospace programs and to the robust aircraft manufacturing on the coast. Aerospace is a $12 billion industry and a key component to Alabama’s economy,” said Whatley.
Senator Livingston expects to receive an update from the U.S. Space Command and is looking forward to bringing more space industry projects to Alabama.
The committee meets quarterly and will meet next on May 5th in Montgomery.
