The Alabama Department of Revenue is providing relief assistance to those who cannot register their vehicles or renew registrations because of license issuing office closures resulting from the spread of COVID-19.
For registrants in counties where the county license issuing official’s office closure during normal business results in registrants having no access to make transactions, the deadlines to renew 2022 motor vehicle registrations on vehicles are extended to the last business day of the subsequent month that registrations are otherwise due. This extension applies to vehicle owners in all counties where the county courthouse or other license plate issuing offices and tax collection offices are closed for the entire month the registrations are originally due.
For more details and how this order affects penalty charges, read the Executive Order at:
