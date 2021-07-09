Fort Payne took a major step forward this week in eliminating one hazard from its past but the city council faces more challenges as aging infrastructure fails.
On Wednesday, Fort Payne Attorney Rocky Watson completed the foreclosure paperwork for the city to take over the 3.6 acres on which the old DeKalb General hospital sits after roughly a decade of efforts to achieve this. The city gave credit against the outstanding $1.3 million in debt owed. The Council voted at its Tuesday meeting to authorize Mayor Brian Baine to start bidding for a demolition and salvage company that can handle asbestos removal, looking at a start time of about 60 days.
Baine said, “Hopefully by the end of fall, we should see that building gone. That will be a great day for everybody in the city of Fort Payne. A long time in coming.”
The hospital, located at the 1300 block of Forest Avenue in Fort Payne, has been generally regarded as an eyesore but multiple environmental hazards have prevented using city resources to simply tear it down. It was built in 1950 and served as the county’s hospital until 1986, then as a retirement community until 2003. It has sat vacant since 2013. The city received a $450,000 grant from the Top of Alabama Regional Council on Governments (TARCOG). Matching funds will be required, but the project has been listed among top priorities.
Mold is also an issue cited at the police department and jail inside the old City Hall. Baine said some local companies have offered to inspect that structure to make it healthier to occupy while they look for $5 million to renovate it.
While celebrating progress on these projects, the Council found itself confronting other concerns raised by citizens Virginia Falen and Sadie Davis, who addressed the Council about flooding and the need for more attention to the grounds at Glenwood Cemetery.
Drainage problems became apparent during the June 20 floods in which a Rainsville woman drowned. One DeKalb County observation station near Fort Payne reported 9.83 inches of rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette.
Ladd Environmental Co-Owner James Payton said a comprehensive approach is needed in flood mitigation because changes in one place can solve one problem but create others where they did not previously exist. He recommended measuring the capacity of culverts to carry a volume of water off ridges, stating the Federal Emergency Management Agency provides funding for such studies. Time is the main obstacle since the problem only seems to be getting worse.
Watson said he recalled there being large underground tunnels in older parts of the city that empty out into dye creek. Some of these are over 100 years old and are starting to collapse. Crumbling materials obstruct these outflows, causing rainfall to back up during flash flooding.
Watson said he has a feeling that remediating the drainage system could be “an extremely large project that hasn’t truly been addressed since before 1933... It may be something so pervasive that you want a contractor to come in and do it so it doesn’t tie up Public Works. Not only do our storm drains drain the water that goes into them that is supposed to drain, but our storm drains leak, so you have water coming in that is not necessarily from the gathering portal.”
Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor Michael Evett agreed there is infiltration somewhere that’s putting more water into the drainage system than in the past. He told the Council his facility designed to treat a flow of 2 million gallons per day faced a peak flow of 8 million during recent heavy rains, causing two input pumps to burn up their motors. The Council authorized bids for new pumps.
Council member Johnny Eberhart said the city “smoked the lines years ago but has never been able to find the hole in the pipe” that’s resulting in increased water input.
Watson also noted that the frequency of severe weather events has increased. Fort Payne has flooded three times in two years, including Easter Sunday flooding in 2020.
“Twenty years ago, the city did a substantial amount of work around that area of Airport Road and Highway 35, but what had been working is not handling the additional rain falling in shorter periods of time,” Watson said.
The heavy rains, combined with staffing shortages, have also impacted the city’s ability to keep the graveyard properly groomed. Baine asked the citizens to bear with the city as it investigates the scope of these problems and finds lasting solutions.
