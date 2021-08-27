Free concert in Rainsville to feature Wes Hampton

For 16 years, Wes Hampton has been the Gaither Vocal Band’s tenor and is recognized for his clear, passionate voice and endearing, tender spirit. The Women’s Care Center is excited to present this free concert of praise and prayer, but a ticket is required for admission. The concert is Tuesday, September 14, at First Baptist Church in Rainsville. It begins at 7:00 with doors opening at 6:15. Seating is limited to 500, and tickets are available by calling 256-845-0838 or emailing wccdekalb@gmail.com.
Hampton is among the ranks of an exclusive handful of world class singers who have sung tenor for the Gaither Vocal Band over the years. He was a defining influence in the group’s 2008 Grammy-winning and Dove-nominated recording “Lovin’ Life.” His warmth, humility, and sense of humor consistently bring a breath of fresh air to those who have the privilege of working with him, performing with him, or enjoying his talent.
Hampton is married with four sons; he and his wife Andrea reside in Birmingham. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he is a former minister of worship for the Church at Brook Hills in Birmingham. He published a cookbook in 2009, A Place at the Table, and released his first solo recording in 2010, “A Man Like Me.”
Women’s Care Center is affiliated with Sav-A-Life of DeKalb, which has sponsored a banquet as its primary fall event since 1994. With the challenges and restrictions of COVID-19, there was no special gathering in 2020. This year, the ministry through its Women’s Care Center is presenting a concert instead of a banquet.
Sav-A-Life is dedicated to offering free and confidential services at the Women’s Care Center in Fort Payne. This loving environment serves women, men, and families facing an unplanned pregnancy. A love offering will be taken at the concert with proceeds going toward the general fund to operate the Center. This ministry also operates a clothes closet with free maternity supplies and baby items. Prenatal, parenting, abstinence, and post-abortion resources are available. The organization’s ultimate purpose is to affirm all life--both physically and spiritually--by sharing the love and truth of Jesus Christ in word and deed.
