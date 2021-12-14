Local DAR member places wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Alabama DAR’s Hannah White Arnett Chapter representative Ann Gilbreath recently placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery in Washington D.C. Gilbreath said she was honored to take part in the event.
DeKalb County plans to observe National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 18 with an 10 a.m. observance placing ceremonial wreaths at the flagpoles inside Patriots Memorial Park. Veterans, active service members and their families are invited to attend as well as leaders and members of the community.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 2,500 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.
