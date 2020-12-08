During November, members provided forty-five Veterans residing in four assisted living/healthcare facilities throughout DeKalb County with gift bags of socks and toiletries of lotions and soaps. Although members were unable to visit with the residents, we are appreciative to the health care staff for assisting us with the deliveries. Members will be assembling Christmas gift bags for the Veterans and delivering them to each facility during the month of December.
UDC Chapter members deliver gift bags to local veterans
