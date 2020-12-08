During November, members provided forty-five Veterans residing in four assisted living/healthcare facilities throughout DeKalb County with gift bags of socks and toiletries of lotions and soaps. Although members were unable to visit with the residents, we are appreciative to the health care staff for assisting us with the deliveries. Members will be assembling Christmas gift bags for the Veterans and delivering them to each facility during the month of December.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.