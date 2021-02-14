Phillip Hamman Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is proud to announce the 2020 – 2021 senior class Good Citizens. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the Chapter will be unable to host the yearly reception in February. The overall winner for DeKalb County has been selected and students will be notified by mail in February.
Each of the ten schools high schools in DeKalb County were invited to participate. Nine schools chose to participate this year. At each school, the school Good Citizen was chosen by the senior class and faculty. In addition to writing an essay, each winner submitted information regarding their participation in school, church and community activities. The over-all winner is chosen by three judges, none of whom are affiliated with DAR.
The Chapter winner in DeKalb County will move to the next level of judging and compete in the district. A district winner will advance to the state level and the state winner will advance to the national competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.