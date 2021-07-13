County schools announce plan for reopening, seek to return to normalcy

DeKalb County Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Williams announced during last Friday's DeKalb County Board of Education meeting the reopening plan for the upcoming 2021-22 school year
“The goal for the upcoming school year is to return to normal as practical while still providing a safe environment for students and staff,” she said.
Williams said the million-dollar question everyone is asking is ‘How normal will normal be?’ She said they will strive to be as normal as regular school was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds or ESSER funds require certain state guidelines and protocols to be met.
Williams highlighted the various aspects of interest for the upcoming school year, instruction, health and wellness, exposure, quarantine and contact tracing and the child nutrition program.
“Instruction, our number one goal will remain in two options, in-person for students in Pre-K through twelfth grade and also through the DeKalb Virtual Academy for students in grades six through twelfth,” she said. “Regardless of whether students attend school on campus or enrolled in the virtual program, students will be expected to attend school regularly in accordance with the DeKalb County board-approved attendance policy.”
For parents considering the DVA, the application period is open through July 31, 2021. Williams said parents should be mindful DVA is a rigorous program and there is no face-to-face teacher in addition to the majority of the learning takes place online at home.
She said attendance is something that they will be looking into this year. So, if the virtual option is chosen, students will need to attend classes via virtual format.
“Moving on to health and wellness, a lot of people are still concerned, rightfully so, about how we are going to keep our students and employees safe,” said Williams. “Parents are the first line of the defense when it comes to keeping their sick children at home.”
She said as with any other type of sickness, parents are still advised to monitor symptoms whether it be flu or, COVID-19 symptoms. Students running a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher should not attend school.
“It is not required for students or employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to return to campus,” Williams said. “The Alabama Department of Education has made that very clear. It is not a requirement right now.”
She touched on the following:
• Teacher and staff will model and expect hand washing and sanitizer routines throughout the school day
• Soap, hand sanitizer and other sanitizing products will be provided by the district.
• Sanitation equipment will still be used to sanitize common areas regularly.
• personal items and belonging should be maintained personally and shared minimally.
Water bottle filling stations are available at all campuses for students to access since current guidance directs schools not to use water fountains. However, Williams said it has been a slow go because the demand for stations has increased.
“We have some already installed in all campuses and we are expecting more in mid-August to be installed,” she said.
School buses will continue to be sanitized regularly. Additionally, Williams announced DeKalb County Schools Transportation Supervisor Keith Atchley has secured a sanitation product that will not require bus drivers to have to sanitize the buses.
“It’s a system that will be installed in all of our buses. We are in the process of getting that done,” she said.
Williams said continuing on the health and wellness topic, the decision to wear a mask by any student or employee for the upcoming school year will be a personal one.
Because many students or teachers may live with a relative who is at risk for the virus, “If an employee or student chooses to wear a mask, we will be very encouraging and supportive of that,” she said.
Williams said one of the most asked questions was who will be responsible for monitoring exposures, quarantines and contact tracing, task that fell on administrators and school nurses last year.
“The definition of exposure will be defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and ADPH. Likewise, the same of the requirements for quarantine,” she said. “According to the Alabama State Department of Education, the Alabama Department of Public Health will be tasked with the responsibility of contact tracing.”
Additionally, Williams said until the contact tracers at ADPH deemed a person has gone through the proper timeline, they may require information from the administration, such as who in whose ball team if it's a student-athlete to which she said they will comply.
She also announced all DeKalb County students will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2021-22 school year.
“That’s something that’s been pushed out from the U.S. Department of Education, a lot of families have been impacted through their work, etc. and we are proud to offer that again for this upcoming school year,” said Williams. “Schools that participated in student self-service prior to COVID-19 will return to self-service.”
Families are encouraged to utilize the prepay to reduce and eliminate the handling of money via EZSchoolPay if your child desires to get extra helpings.
The complete DeKalb County Schools Reopening Plan for students and families 2012-22 is available via www.dekalbk12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.