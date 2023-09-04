Man faces trafficking charges

FORT PAYNE — DeKalb County Narcotics Agents conducted a traffic stop Tuesday resulting in the seizure of a trafficking amount of methamphetamine as well as a trafficking amount of fentanyl, according to Sheriff Nick Welden.
Agents conducted a traffic stop on Alabama Highway 75 in Ider at Frankie’s Service Station. During the stop the driver fled on foot leaving a passenger in the vehicle.
Agents identified the passenger as Scott William Haldane, 49, of Ider, who was free on bond with prior charges of trafficking to include fentanyl. After additional agents arrived, a search for the driver was conducted but the driver was not found. Haldane was charged with two counts of trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
A search of the vehicle revealed over 60 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of crack cocaine, and seven grams of powder fentanyl as well as drug paraphernalia, Welden said.
“Drug addiction destroys not only the addict, but also the ones who love them,” Welden said. “Our goal is to stop it before it starts and that is why our agents are out continuously working diligently in an attempt to keep these dangerous drugs off the streets and out of the hands of our youth.”
