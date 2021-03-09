CED Mental Health is hosting a blood drive event via the Bloodmobile on March 12, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the United Grocery Outlet Parking Lot, located at 1000 DeKalb Plaza in Fort Payne.
CED Mental Health Prevention Specialist and DeKalb Prevention Primary Blood Drive Coordinator Iesha Mcelrath said this is their first time hosting a blood drive but felt the critical need for donors.
Blood Assurance, a nonprofit, is a full-service regional blood center that services healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina by providing a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components. In late February, they announced the critical need for blood and platelet donors.
If you're contemplating donating blood, consider the following:
• Blood Assurance has less than one day’s supply of several types and a general need for all types (except AB+)
• More than 25,000 units of blood were lost nationwide in February alone due to weather.
• Combined with the decline of donations since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has led to severe shortages across the nation and right here in our area.
Mcelrath said Blood Assurance will also be accepting plasma from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 and have not received the vaccine.
With less than 10% of the eligible population donating, Blood Assurance needs every able donor to give blood for patients in the region and Type O blood is in demand for red cells.
As reported by Blood Assurance, 57% of the Latino population have type O blood, 51% of the African American population have type O blood and 45% of white Caucasians have type O blood. Type AB is the universal donor of plasma and is also in high demand.
Blood donations from volunteers are used every day to save people of every age, including premature babies, oncology patients, trauma victims and surgery patients, among countless others.
You must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds and be in good health to be eligible to donate blood.
“Every donor will receive a donor T-shirt and be entered to win a Side-by-Side ATV,” she said.
Participants can sign-up or register to donate at www.bloodassurance.org/CED or contact coordinator Iesha Mcelrath at 256-996-4956.
“If you would like for me to sign you up for the drive to donate, you can email me at imcelrath@cedmentalhealth.rog or text or call and I’ll be happy to help you,” Mcelrath said. “Please come out March 12 and help save lives.”
For additional information, visit www.bloodassurance.org/CED.
