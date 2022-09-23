DeKalb adapting to presence of bears

A bear rifling through the trash may not be the biggest concern for the more populated areas of the county, but increasing bear sightings are raising concerns and prompting experts to caution humans about interacting with the animals. DeSoto State Park has begun to take precautions such as rolling out new bear-proof trash cans.
According to Auburn researcher Hannah Leeper and National Park Service Resource Management Specialist Mary Shrew, the bear population in the area has shot up by at least 40 in the last few years.
These animals are usually quite shy unless they’re spooked and feel they have nowhere to run (or if something gets in the way of a mother and her cubs.). Because of the bear’s antisocial nature, they become more of a nuisance than a true threat.
“Any sort of food reward is what will keep bears returning for more.” Leeper continued “I encourage everyone to be proactive rather than reactive. Remove a potential problem before it becomes a problem.”
Generally, these bears are difficult to come across by chance. As mentioned above, they’re quite reclusive unless otherwise engaged. But even when they’re spotted, they can be difficult to identify. The female bear range from 120 to 150 lbs and can be mistaken for large black dogs (Although the males are a lot harder to misidentify, as they usually range from 250 to 300 lbs, with one old male bear clocking in at more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.