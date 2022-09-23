DeKalb adapting to presence of bears

DeSoto State Park has added ‘bear-proof’ garbage cans to discourage animals looking for a meal. 

 Contributed Photo

A bear rifling through the trash may not be the biggest concern for the more populated areas of the county, but increasing bear sightings are raising concerns and prompting experts to caution humans about interacting with the animals. DeSoto State Park has begun to take precautions such as rolling out new bear-proof trash cans.

According to Auburn researcher Hannah Leeper and National Park Service Resource Management Specialist Mary Shrew, the bear population in the area has shot up by at least 40 in the last few years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.