Altrusa announces annual scholarships

Altrusa International, Inc. of Fort Payne and DeKalb announces the four recipients of the 2020 scholarships given to high school students and GED students for academic achievements. These scholarships are available to aid in the cost of tuition, books or on campus housing.
Chosen were:
• Ben Smith, who graduated from Plainview High School and will attend the University of Alabama at Huntsville
• Brady Moses, who graduated from Fort Payne High School and will attend Snead State Community College
• Rene Baltazar Juan, who graduated from Geraldine High School and will attend Northeast Alabama Community College
• Brittany Sly, of Henagar, who will attend Northeast Alabama Community College.
The local Altrusa chapter is a service organization made up of professional women from the area, who work with other clubs around the world to improve the quality of life by increasing literacy.
