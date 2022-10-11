Fall colors begin annual showcase

Above, the view of last year's autumn colors at their peak from Wolf Creek Overlook, one of the most popular observation spots on the brow of Little River Canyon National Preserve. 

 Steven Stiefel | Times-Journal

Patches of fall foliage are already appearing across Northeast Alabama with a sea of yellows, golds, oranges and reds sprinkled among the poplars, dogwoods, maples and hickory trees.

In North Alabama the highlands transform into a bright sea of yellow poplars, scarlet dogwoods, orange maples, and golden hickories. Autumn-blooming wildflowers carpet the landscape around every corner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.