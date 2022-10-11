Fall colors begin annual showcase

Patches of fall foliage are already appearing across Northeast Alabama with a sea of yellows, golds, oranges and reds sprinkled among the poplars, dogwoods, maples and hickory trees.
In North Alabama the highlands transform into a bright sea of yellow poplars, scarlet dogwoods, orange maples, and golden hickories. Autumn-blooming wildflowers carpet the landscape around every corner.
Fall is the busiest time of year at DeSoto State Park. The changing of the colors happens in stages over several weeks, beginning with isolated patches, advancing to moderate colors, peak colors and past peak as leaves fully tumble from the trees.
“Locally, as much as half the vegetation has changed color. In the earlier changing trees, the colors are bright. Late-changing trees remain primarily green. The transformation lasts well into November here. Historically peak Fall color has been between the second part of October into the first part of November,” the DeSoto website informs.
This time-table factors into tourists making reservations for rooms at the park’s lodge, at campsites or one of the area’s many log or rustic cabins or chalets, AirBNB vacation rentals and other sites.
Areas offering great views include Little River Falls inside the Little River Canyon National Preserve, the DeKalb County Public Lake a mile north of Sylvania off County Road 194, Bucks Pocket State Park on County Road 174 in Grove Oak and the Lookout Mountain Parkway.
