Guinn and Smith new additions to Times Journal staff

The Times-Journal is pleased to introduce two new staff writers to the newsroom, Dana Smith, a newcomer to the area, and Jessica Guinn, a Fort Payne native.
Smith says she knew immediately she wanted to relocate to Fort Payne the first time she visited in early November.
"I heard about this job opening at The Times-Journal from a friend who lives here," she explains. "I came to interview when the colors were changing, and my friend took me out to DeSoto. I just fell in love with the place."
Smith says it wasn't just the natural beauty of the area that attracted her and her husband Jason to Fort Payne, but also the people.
"I've not met a rude person since I've been here," she says. "People here are just nicer and seem happier than I'm used to."
Smith has a diverse background and has lived in several places, including Vicksburg, Miss., Atlanta, and most recently, Pell City. She has worked in a wide range of fields, including corrections, assisted living administration, blog writing and art. Recently she collaborated on four moving metal sculptures currently on display in the Geo Dome at Birmingham Southern College.
"Dana comes to us with a lot of talent and diverse experience," says Times-Journal publisher Steven Stiefel. "It's good to have a new perspective and add 'fresh eyes' to the newsroom."
Smith, who studied business administration at Jefferson State Community College, says she is enjoying her new venture as a reporter. "It's teaching me a lot about the people and the area. I look forward to learning about the people and area through writing about my new home."
Guinn is a born and bred local who was "delivered by Dr. Blake," she says. Her parents are retired Ruhama Baptist Church pastor Chris Murdock and his wife Patricia, who retired after many years as a secretary at Adamsburg, Henagar and Ruhama schools.
Guinn graduated from Fort Payne High School in 1997 and Northeast Alabama Community College in 1999. She received a bachelor's degree in English/Creative Writing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2002 and a master's degree in Adult Education from the University of West Alabama in 2010. She also completed post-graduate coursework in special education, rhetoric and law.
Guinn taught developmental and adult education courses in the Alabama Community College System for seven years, as well as taught special education for DeKalb County Schools for three years.
"We're fortunate to have found Jessica," said Stiefel. "Her roots in the community combined with her skills as a writer will make her a vital asset to the team."
"It's the dream - this job," Jessica said. "I get to spend my workday engaged with my community, then I get paid to write, which is absolutely my favorite thing to do."
