Last week, Twin City Used Cars and Cattle Stampede hosted a two-day holiday meal drive-thru giveaway.
With many families affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the holiday season, Twin City Used Cars owner Bobby Ledbetter and Cattle Stampede owner Miles Smith joined forces this holiday season handing out 2,000 meal bags to citizens of DeKalb County.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve been going into every community handing out food to ease the load off somebody,” Ledbetter said. “It’s Christmas and families have enough to worry about.”
A multitude of vehicles filled the Northeast Alabama Agri-business Center in Rainsville last Monday afternoon to receive a meal sack.
“We saw a good turnout. There were cars wrapped all the way around the agri-business center and all the way down to the main highway in Rainsville,” said Ledbetter.
He said volunteers had to park away from the building and walk the rest of the way due to the amount of vehicles present.
“The event started at 11 a.m. and they started lining up at 8:02 a.m.,” Ledbetter said.
Ledbetter said they gave out about 2,000 bags, but each bag contained enough food to feed about 15 family members for a combined total of about 30,000 people getting fed.
The bags included a whole turkey, corn, an apple pie, a large can of green beans and rolls.
Last Wednesday, the two businesses continued their efforts in the Dunham’s Sports and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot in Scottsboro.
Ledbetter thanked all volunteers, including Secretary of State John Merrill, God’s Grill, Cowboy Church, Nicole Goggans with The SAM Foundation, chamber of commerce, Tommy Haynes and State Senator Steve Livingston.
“We could not have done what we did without each and every one of them,” said Ledbetter.
