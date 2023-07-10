Lawyers for a Fort Payne woman charged with capital murder are asking the judge to curtail comments from participants in the case, to protect the woman’s ability to get a fair trial, court documents indicate.
Loretta Kay Carr and her daughter Jessie Eden Kelly face capital murder charges in the death of Mary Elizabeth Isbell. Carr is jailed in DeKalb County; Kelly is in custody in Pennsylvania and will go to Missouri to face charges before she is brought to DeKalb County, Sheriff Nick Welden said in a press release announcing the arrests.
Court documents indicate the two are accused of pushing Isbell off a cliff into Little River Canyon on or around Oct. 18, 2021. Isbell was reported missing Dec. 27, 2021; her remains were found in the canyon June 28, 2023, days after Carr was arrested in the case.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Nick Brown said one of the co-defendants in the case has cooperated with authorities and that cooperation helped searchers locate Isbell’s remains.
DeKalb County District Judge Steven Whitmire has set a preliminary hearing for Carr for Aug. 21.
In the meantime, defense attorneys Jeffery Montgomery and Richard Ray filed motions to restrict comment on the case, and to prevent recording or broadcasting of court proceedings.
In a motion filed Wednesday, they asked the court to prohibit participants from commenting or releasing information to the media – to be applied to attorneys, parties, law enforcement and court personnel.
According to the motion, the State is seeking the death penalty in the case, and the Supreme Court has recognized that prejudicial pretrial publicity “can jeopardize a criminal defendant’s right to a fair trial by an impartial jury.”
The motion further states: “A substantial likelihood exists that continued extrajudicial comments of the type previously made by the district attorney, law enforcement, and witnesses will taint the jury pool in this case and this Court should enter a narrowly tailored order restricting extrajudicial statements by participants in this case.”
According to the motion, even if a fair trial can be ensured through voir dire – questioning potential jurors about their knowledge of a case – change of venue or other device, those measures “entail serious costs to the system,” and may not undo the effects of pretrial statements by participants. The State has an interest, the Supreme Court noted, in preventing the imposition of such costs.
“In the context of a trial in which the death penalty is sought, the need for effective protective measures is critical,” the motion states.
Another motion asks the judge to prohibit all broadcasting, recording, and photographing of the court proceedings in the case.
Isbell was reported missing in Hartselle, but the investigation moved to DeKalb County when her phone records revealed that she’d been living in DeKalb County.
Brown said in a press conference that investigators determined where Isbell had been living on Lookout Mountain, and a search of that location led them to believe they were investigating a possible homicide. Eighteen months later, a tip led them to the suspects charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.