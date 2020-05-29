April 15 has come and gone, but “Tax Day” 2020 is fast approaching.
The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced on March 21 that the federal income tax filing due date would be automatically extended to July 15. That is the date to which taxpayers can defer income tax payments without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. The IRS urges taxpayers who are due a refund to file as soon as possible.
Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline, can request a filing extension by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or using the Free File link on IRS.gov. Businesses who need additional time must file Form 7004.
Most tax refunds are still being issued within 21 days.
Alabama state taxes are also due July 15 with penalty and interest on taxes due waived, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue. Interest on taxes due will begin to accrue on July 16 until the date the tax is paid. Alabama Revenue Commissioner Vernon Barnett said, “Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds.”
The deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers. Other taxes included in the deadline extension are corporate income tax, the Financial Institution Excise Tax (FIET), and the Business Privilege Tax (BPT).
Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the Alabama Department of Revenue to qualify for this automatic state tax filing and payment relief.
“Even with the filing deadline extended, we urge taxpayers who are owed refunds to file as soon as possible and file electronically,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds. Although we are curtailing some operations during this period, the IRS is continuing with mission-critical operations to support the nation, and that includes accepting tax returns and sending refunds. As a federal agency vital to the overall operations of our country, we ask for your personal support, your understanding – and your patience. I’m incredibly proud of our employees as we navigate through numerous different challenges in this very rapidly changing environment.”
The IRS is also working to help taxpayers get their Economic Impact Payment as soon as possible. The payments, also referred to by some as stimulus payments, are automatic for most taxpayers. No further action is needed by taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019 and most seniors and retirees.
Taxpayers should be on the lookout for IRS impersonation calls, texts and email phishing attempts about the coronavirus or COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments. These scams can lead to tax-related fraud and identity theft.
The events of 2020 will no doubt provoke complex impacts on filing taxes, especially as this relates to tax credits and stimulus payments. Taxpayers may see benefits of working with accountants or tax preparation services to navigate the complexities of next year’s filing, as well as avoiding any surprises.
While announcing the changes, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said, “It is imperative we reduce the burden upon Alabamians and get folks back on their feet financially. The safety and wellbeing of Alabamians is the paramount priority as we do everything within our power to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.”
For those needing assistance with tax preparation and services, H&R Block is offering remote tax prep assistance through a service called “Tax Pro Go”. Their service lets customers upload documents for tax experts to prepare and file returns virtually online. Those who are comfortable receiving help in person can visit their office at 1702 Gault Avenue N Ste 100 in Fort Payne.
For more information from the IRS, visit https://www.irs.gov/newsroom. For more information about Alabama taxes affected by the pandemic, visit https://revenue.alabama.gov/coronavirus-covid-19-updates/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.