Marine Corps League thanks city for use of building

At Tuesday’s Fort Payne City Council meeting, Commandant Charles Martin presented a plaque of appreciation to Mayor Larry Chesser and the council “in appreciation for your commitment and support to the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404, from 2013-2020”.
Martin said the plaque was from the Marine Corps League “for providing us a building” since 2013. He wanted to take the opportunity to express gratitude to the current council and mayor ahead of the municipal elections in August.
He invited Chesser and council members to tour of the building at 659 Wallace Ave. NE, Fort Payne, where renovations completed by the Marine Corps League at no cost to the city include new flooring in a second room and a second remodeled bathroom.
Members of N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404, are active duty, retired and honorably-discharged U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Corpsmen; as well as Associate members, such as members of other branches of military, and spouses.
Founded in 1923 by Lieutenant General John A. Lejeune, the Marine Corps League is nationwide, and is the only federally-chartered, Marine Corps-related veterans organization in the United States. It promotes camaraderie among Marines and Associates and serves those in need in the community.
Detachment 1404 was chartered in November 2012, and has been active in DeKalb County ever since.
Although the Marines are perhaps best known locally for conducting the annual Marine Toys for Tots Christmas drive to serve hundreds of children in need, Detachment 1404 also partners with the city to conduct a Veterans Day parade, takes part in dedication ceremonies of area patriotic memorials, visits veterans and other residents in local nursing homes, assist members applying for veteran’s benefits, provides Casket Guard at military honor funerals for local fallen Marines at the family’s request, partners with Northeast Alabama Community College veteran’s program to assist local veterans in financial need, assists Marines and Corpsmen in transitioning from active duty to civilian life, conducts ceremonial retirements of worn-out American flags turned in by the public, honors motorcycle veterans as they pass 49th Street I-59 exit en route to The Wall Vietnam Memorial in Washington DC during the annual Run For The Wall, manages the Eagle Scout Award program and hosts the local U.S. Marine Corps Birthday Ball each November.
The N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404, meets at 10 a.m. on the 2nd Saturday each month, subject to social distancing recommendations. To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/NeAlabamaMarineCorpsLeague/.
(0) comments
