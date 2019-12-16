Last Thursday morning DeKalb County Council on Aging and the Fort Payne Senior Center held its last Veterans Breakfast Social of the year.
COA Activity Coordinator Joyce Rabinowitz said the veteran socials are designed to allow all branches of servicemen and women a chance to get together and begins at 9 a.m. on the second Thursday of even months.
Director of DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging Emily McCamy said the veteran breakfast social is open to veterans of any age.
Along with the breakfast provided for the social, Marilynn Sims performed Christmas songs on the piano joined by Janine Sims, who sang and also played taps at the start of the event.
Special Programs Coordinator with the Food Bank of North Alabama, Amy Zelena, spoke to the attendees about registering for the senior food box program.
DeKalb County Council on Aging is located at 600 Tyler Ave, SE, Fort Payne.
