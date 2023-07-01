It’s going to be a festive Fourth of July across DeKalb County, with lots of activities – many including fireworks displays. Here are some of events this weekend:
Fort Payne
The City of Fort Payne will host its annual fireworks show Monday, July 3, at 8:45 p.m. at the Sports Plex, 4501 Gault Avenue North / 45th Street Fort Payne
Fyffe
The City of Fyffe is gearing up for its second annual Freedom Day at Fyffe Park. The event will include inflatables, live music, food, and much more. Freedom Day will conclude with a fireworks display by the city. The event is Sunday, July 2, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Fyffe Town Park located at 398 Grave Street.
Crossville
The Town of Crossville will host its 8th Annual Stars and Stripes celebration, with music from Rockland Road, CAYA Worship and Invasion Nortena, food, arts- crafts and fireworks display Saturday, July 1 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at Crossville Park Pavilion area
Henagar
Since 1983, the Sand Mountain Potato Festival has been the source of immense pride and joy for the town of Henagar. The festival honors Sand Mountain’s heritage of having a rich diversity of agricultural products, including potatoes.
The festival starts with Henagar’s Independence Day parade at 10 a.m. The festival will include live music, arts and crafts, and games. The festival will end with a fireworks display put on by the city of Henagar at 9 p.m. Festivities are Tuesday, July 4, from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. at Henagar Town Park, 18294 Alabama Highway 75.
