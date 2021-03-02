FORT PAYNE, AL – Artemis Shielding recently announced the use of its Radiation Shielding Material (RSM) in a February 20 trip to the International Space Station (ISS) on behalf of Alpha Space Test & Research Alliance. The material was commissioned to protect testing equipment from the harmful effects of radiation during extended exposure periods on the ISS.
The Artemis Shielding lead-free RSM was on board the Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply spacecraft which launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. This cargo resupply mission for NASA to the ISS delivered about 8,000 pounds of science and research, crew supplies, and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew.
Artemis Shielding’s lead-free, non-toxic material was used to provide a custom cut solution for Alpha Space’s avionics boxes. Due to the harsh radiation environment in space, the need for superior protection and durability was a requirement. Artemis Shielding’s RSM quality and capability to provide tailormade solutions was a match for Alpha Space’s needs.
“We are very proud to play a role in the next phase of space exploration and advancement,” said Artemis Shielding Chief Executive Officer, Buddy Lockwood. “We strive to shield our client’s equipment and personnel to keep them safe from harmful effects of this world and beyond.”
Alpha Space provides turnkey on-orbit technology testing services utilizing its unique, external flight facility, MISSE. Alpha Space’s MISSE is a commercial, external facility on the ISS that enables risk reduction testing for new technologies.
“Artemis Shielding’s material was just what we were looking for,” said Mark Shumbera, VP Space Services for Alpha Space. “Its lighter weight and flexibility provided an excellent option for use in our spaceflight hardware.”
“We are excited to take this step in the development of radiation shielding solutions for the space industry and are equally excited to take that step with Alpha Space as our partner,” said Randall Ham, Artemis Shielding Director of Sales & Marketing. “We look forward to working with Alpha Space, as well as companies from other industries across the globe, in the design and delivery of their next custom radiation shielding solution using Artemis NanotekTM technology.”
